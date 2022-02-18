Guilty plea in UBC Okanagan voyeurism case

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was charged with voyeurism after being reported for slipping his phone under a bathroom stall at UBC Okanagan and trying to sneak a picture has pleaded guilty.

Sari Siyam pleaded guilty to the charge of voyeurism on Feb.11. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and placed on probation for 12 months, Dan McLaughlin of the BC Prosecution Service said in an email.

He was also assigned a $100 victim fine surcharge.

A woman, whose real name is protected by a publication ban because of the sexual nature of the offence, said in a March 2021 interview she was using the gender-neutral washroom at UBC Okanagan in March 2020 when she noticed the camera pointing at her.

“So instantly I panic and yell pretty loudly,” she said. “And immediately the phone sort of gets lifted up, so at that point, it sort of becomes a bit of a fight-or-flight response.”

The woman said she felt violated and confused.

She confronted the man when he finally came out of the stall.

Taylor said he denied taking pictures, and she couldn’t find any on his phone.

However, a few days later, she spotted the suspect on campus and called security because she was still disturbed and freaked out about the incident.

