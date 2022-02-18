Oakville man wins $22 million in January Lotto Max draw

Send this page to someone via email

A father of two from Oakville, Ont., who works in IT says he “screamed in joy” after winning a life-changing $22 million jackpot in the Jan. 18 Lotto Max draw.

Gary Myles’ win was confirmed through an OLG email the day his wife was celebrating a birthday.

“I thought it said $22 plus one free play, and then I realized, oh, $22,000, that’s fantastic,” said Myles.

“Then I realized there were more zeros. That’s when I screamed in joy.”

Myles says he’s been playing the lottery regularly for 20 years and opted to signed up for a lottery subscription a couple years ago after occasionally forgetting to buy tickets.

After the discovery, Myles told his wife to come have a look at a birthday gift.

“She thought I was giving her a free play for her birthday. It took her a little while to figure out what had happened,” Myles said.

He says he just keeps “giggling” with all the potential options that are coming his way.

“It’s life-changing,” said Myles.

“You feel like options have come open for you to do good, to do good for your family. It’s really wonderful.”