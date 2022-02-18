Menu

Canada

Father and 7-year-old daughter still missing from North Cowichan home, new photos released

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 3:42 pm
Jesse Bennet and seven-year-old Violet Bennet were reported missing by family members on Jan. 23, 2022.
Jesse Bennet and seven-year-old Violet Bennet were reported missing by family members on Jan. 23, 2022. Handout/North Cowichan, Duncan RCMP

A father and his seven-year-old daughter are still missing from the North Cowichan and Duncan area and now RCMP have released new photos of the pair and a new vehicle.

Jesse and Violet Bennett were reported missing on Jan. 23 when Violet was not returned home to her mother’s custody as directed by the court.

Investigators no longer believe that Jesse and Violet are travelling in the Honda Civic and may be associated with a different vehicle, Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said in a release. Investigators are now looking for a 2001 black Dodge Dakota Sport club cab with a white canopy.

It is unknown at this time what the licence plate of this truck may be.

Dodge Dakota truck
A photo of a truck similar to the one Jesse might be driving. RCMP handout

The RCMP is also releasing a photo of Violet in a unique jacket that she wears often, according to RCMP, as well as a photo of Jesse’s tattoo on his right arm.

Violet Bennett View image in full screen
Violet Bennett wearing a jacket she wears often. RCMP handout
Jesse Bennett View image in full screen
Jesse Bennett has a tattoo on his right arm. RCMP handout
Investigators continue to follow up on each and every tip that relates to this investigation and ask anyone who may have information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts or sees his vehicle to call their local police or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
