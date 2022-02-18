Calgary report suggests emergency and pandemic planning needs to be inclusive

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary released a report highlighting how COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and mandates have affected people with disabilities.

Self-advocate Melodie Scout lived alone at the start of the pandemic. As restrictions ramped up, her usual daily in-person support services were reduced to once or twice a week. This forced Scout to look for support in a group home.

“It’s been a struggle,” she said. “Just knowing who we can turn to get that help, that support, that we as individuals with disabilities need… the government just didn’t listen.”

As restrictions start lifting, Scout can access support services more often, however, most are still virtual.

“There is inadequate data collection and insufficient emergency preparedness planning and responses for persons with disabilities,” said the authors of the report.

According to the authors, the COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly impacted the physical and mental health outcomes and overall quality of life of persons with disabilities and their caregivers.

“We wanted to kind of identity what some of the challenges were to… develop better consultation approaches, but also be a bit constructive in the sense of understanding ways that things could be done better in the future,” Zwicker said.

Mark Davids, executive director for the Southern Alberta Individualized Planning Association (SAIPA), says he’s seen how pandemic planning has negatively impacted those with disabilities.

“Definitely a lot of isolation, lack of accessibility and lack of information. That takes its toll over a two-year period.”

Scout says she hopes future emergency planning can be more collaborative.

“It would be nice to get that support from the government and not be left out on the curb.”

A statement from Alberta Health to Global News says:

“Similar to other jurisdictions, Alberta’s plan to phase out public health measures has been guided by evidence from local, domestic and international jurisdictions, with careful consideration given to vulnerable Albertans, including those who are immunocompromised and people with disabilities.

“Albertans who are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 have been given vaccine priority at all stages of the vaccine rollout, including third and fourth doses, where necessary.

“As we plan to shift to endemic management of COVID-19, we will continue to follow evidence gathered here and from other jurisdictions to ensure public health measures are in keeping with the level of risk posed by COVID-19.

“Data from wastewater surveillance and other key metrics have shown that the risk of exposure in Alberta is falling, and our decisions reflect that risk level.

“Even with public health measures easing, Albertans are encouraged to take any precautions they feel are necessary based on their individual risk level, including physical distancing and masking when in the presence of others. Additionally, vaccines continue to offer excellent protection from infection and severe outcomes. The best thing every Albertan can do to protect themselves and those around them is to get fully vaccinated.”

