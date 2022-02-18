OPP say wrong-way driver involved in collision on Garden City Skyway

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old woman from Wellandport, Ont., is facing charges, after a three-vehicle crash on the QEW involving a wrong-way driver.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says nobody was injured in the collision which happened early Thursday evening on the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines.

Wrong way driver of SUV on #QEW/Garden City Skyway going Fort Erie bound in the Toronto bound lanes. Causes a head-on collision involving 3 vehicles, fortunately no injuries. A 45 year old female from Wellandport charged with #ImpairedDriving, #80Plus, Dangerous and open liquor. pic.twitter.com/1oYrzrPRdr — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 18, 2022

Schmidt says the wrong-way driver was heading Fort-Erie-bound in the Toronto-bound lanes prior to the crash, which happened at about 6:40 p.m.

“The vehicle was travelling relatively slowly,” adds Schmidt, “but obviously heading straight into traffic.”

He says the 45-year-old Wellandport woman has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and having open alcohol in the vehicle.