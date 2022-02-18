Menu

Canada

OPP say wrong-way driver involved in collision on Garden City Skyway

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 12:21 pm
Schmidt says the wrong-way driver was heading Fort Erie bound in the Toronto bound lanes of the QEW prior to the crash, which happened at about 6:40 p.m.

A 45-year-old woman from Wellandport, Ont., is facing charges, after a three-vehicle crash on the QEW involving a wrong-way driver.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says nobody was injured in the collision which happened early Thursday evening on the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines.

Schmidt says the wrong-way driver was heading Fort-Erie-bound in the Toronto-bound lanes prior to the crash, which happened at about 6:40 p.m.

“The vehicle was travelling relatively slowly,” adds Schmidt, “but obviously heading straight into traffic.”

He says the 45-year-old Wellandport woman has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and having open alcohol in the vehicle.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
