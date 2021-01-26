Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 26 2021 5:37pm
02:21

2 women dead after 4-vehicle crash on QEW in Burlington

Catherine McDonald was in Burlington where the OPP shut down the highway for more than 10 hours in order to investigate the crash.

