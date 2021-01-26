Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

QEW closed in both directions between Brant Street and Guelph Line after fatal crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of the crash scene on the QEW in Burlington, Ont.
A photo of the crash scene on the QEW in Burlington, Ont. Andrew Collins / Global News

The Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) is completely shut down in Burlington, both eastbound and westbound lanes, following a fatal collision early Tuesday.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the QEW is closed between Brant Street and Guelph Line following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving four vehicles.

Read more: Most of GTA expected to see 5 to 10 cm of snow Tuesday

Halton Paramedics said they were called to the highway at around 5:54 a.m.

Paramedics said two people died on scene, two more people were transported to a trauma centre, and two others were taken to a local hospital.

No ages or genders have yet been released on the deceased or injured.

OPP said shortly after 7:30 a.m. that investigators estimate a six- to eight-hour closure.

Story continues below advertisement

The Brant Street ramp to the eastbound QEW is also closed as well as the eastbound Highway 403 ramp to QEW Toronto-bound.

Motorists travelling westbound on the QEW will be forced off onto Guelph Line.

— More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BurlingtonqewQueen Elizabeth WayGuelph LineBrant StreetEastbound LanesWestbound Laneseastbound qewQEW ClosedQEW closurewestbound QEW
Flyers
More weekly flyers