QEW closed in both directions between Brant Street and Guelph Line after fatal crash

The Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) is completely shut down in Burlington, both eastbound and westbound lanes, following a fatal collision early Tuesday.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the QEW is closed between Brant Street and Guelph Line following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving four vehicles.
Halton Paramedics said they were called to the highway at around 5:54 a.m.
Paramedics said two people died on scene, two more people were transported to a trauma centre, and two others were taken to a local hospital.
No ages or genders have yet been released on the deceased or injured.
OPP said shortly after 7:30 a.m. that investigators estimate a six- to eight-hour closure.
The Brant Street ramp to the eastbound QEW is also closed as well as the eastbound Highway 403 ramp to QEW Toronto-bound.
Motorists travelling westbound on the QEW will be forced off onto Guelph Line.
— More to come.
