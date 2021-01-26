QEW closed in both directions between Brant Street and Guelph Line after fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) is completely shut down in Burlington, both eastbound and westbound lanes, following a fatal collision early Tuesday.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the QEW is closed between Brant Street and Guelph Line following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving four vehicles.

Halton Paramedics said they were called to the highway at around 5:54 a.m.

Paramedics said two people died on scene, two more people were transported to a trauma centre, and two others were taken to a local hospital.

No ages or genders have yet been released on the deceased or injured.

OPP said shortly after 7:30 a.m. that investigators estimate a six- to eight-hour closure.

The Brant Street ramp to the eastbound QEW is also closed as well as the eastbound Highway 403 ramp to QEW Toronto-bound.

Motorists travelling westbound on the QEW will be forced off onto Guelph Line.

— More to come.

Update: 4 vehicles involved, investigators estimate 6-8 hour closure. ^kw — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 26, 2021

.@OPP_GTATraffic have closed all eastbound and westbound lanes between Brant and Guelph for a serious multi vehicle collision. Two people without vital signs. Multiple police, @BurlingtonFire and @HaltonMedics207 resources on scene pic.twitter.com/SD0hIkVwuk — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 26, 2021

.@OPP_GTATraffic have closed the QEW eastbound and westbound between Guelph Line and Brant Street in Burlington for a serious multi vehicle collision. Two people reported without vitals. Multiple resources from @BurlingtonFire, @HaltonMedics207 and @OPP_HSD on scene #BurlON pic.twitter.com/TpLLaLEH4O — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 26, 2021

ROAD CLOSURE: #QEW CLOSED in both directions between Brant St and Guelph Line #BurlON, following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^lm — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) January 26, 2021

