Most of GTA expected to see 5 to 10 cm of snow Tuesday

Much of the Greater Toronto Area is expected to see five to 10 cm of snow on Tuesday, likely marking the largest snowfall in the region in over a month.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said snow is expected to begin early Tuesday and continue late into the evening.

“Winds will also gust to 60 km/h causing blowing snow,” Farnell said.

Western portions of the GTA could see up to 15 cm due to the strong winds, combined with extra moisture off of Lake Ontario.

“Travel will become slow and difficult, especially during the late morning and afternoon as the snow piles up,” Farnell said.

Wet, slushy snow is expected near the Lake Ontario shoreline with temperatures near zero during much of the day.

“Behind the storm, colder air will filter in leading to some of the coldest conditions of the season late this week into the weekend,” Farnell said.

Widespread snow and wind on the way Tuesday. Biggest system to impact the GTA since Christmas Day, which was a month ago. pic.twitter.com/UdBIzgoXP8 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) January 25, 2021