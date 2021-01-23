Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Severe weather: 2020 ranked as 4th most expensive year for insurance damage

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 23, 2021 5:21 pm
According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, insured damage for severe weather events across the nation tallied just under $2.4 billion. The most expensive weather event was the Calgary hailstorm on June 13, with damage pegged at $1.3 billion.
According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, insured damage for severe weather events across the nation tallied just under $2.4 billion. The most expensive weather event was the Calgary hailstorm on June 13, with damage pegged at $1.3 billion. Tim Lee / Global News

A report ranked 2020 as the fourth-most expensive year for severe weather-related insurance claims.

Issued this week by the Insurance Bureau of Canada, a news release said insured damage for severe weather events across the nation totalled just under $2.4 billion.

The most expensive year for severe weather insurance damage was 2016, when $5.261 billion was paid out. Next were 2013 ($3.418 billion), then 1998 ($2.494 billion). In fifth was 2018 ($2.113 billion).

Read more: Calgary hailstorm tops Environment Canada’s annual Top 10 weather stories list

“Taxpayers and insurers share the cost for severe weather damage,” reads part of the report. “For every dollar paid in insurance claims for damaged homes and businesses, Canadian governments and taxpayers pay out much more to repair public infrastructure that severe weather has damaged.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officially, 2020’s total was $2.388 billion, with $1.3 billion of that resulting from a Calgary hailstorm on June 13.

Click to play video 'Flooding causes issues across B.C. South Coast' Flooding causes issues across B.C. South Coast
Flooding causes issues across B.C. South Coast – Feb 1, 2020

A list of 2020’s top six expensive weather events are as follows:

  • Calgary hailstorm, June 13: $1.3 billion
  • Fort McMurray flooding, April 26 to May 3: $562 billion
  • Central and Southern Alberta storms, July and August: $221 million
  • Southern Ontario and Quebec rain and snowstorms, Jan. 10: $98 million
  • Ontario windstorm, July and August: $88 million
  • B.C. rainstorm, Jan. 31: $42 million

In the release, Craig Stewart, IBC’s vice-president of federal affairs, said “Canadians continue to experience accelerating financial losses from climate change.”

He continued, stating “while acknowledging the importance of a resilient recovery, the federal government lacks any national plan to protect Canadians from floods, fires, windstorms and hail. For all of its work on reducing future climate threats, too little attention is being paid to the losses Canadians are facing today due to past inaction.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '$147M in disaster funding for northern Alberta residents affected by floods' $147M in disaster funding for northern Alberta residents affected by floods
$147M in disaster funding for northern Alberta residents affected by floods – May 8, 2020

 

 

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherCalgarySevere WeatherExtreme WeatherCalgary FloodingBC FloodingInsurance Bureau Of CanadaFort McMurray FloodingInsurance claimsOntario WindstormBC rainstorm
Flyers
More weekly flyers