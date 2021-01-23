Weather alert for B.C.’s South Coast upgraded to snowfall warning

Send this page to someone via email

A weather alert for much of B.C.’s South Coast this weekend has been upgraded to a snowfall warning.

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island are covered by the warning.

Environment Canada’s Saturday forecast for the region anticipates between five and 15 cm of snow across the region by Sunday afternoon.

The agency said a cool airmass is expected to bring rain and snow across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast on Saturday evening, but arriving closer to midnight in Metro Vancouver and the Malahat Highway area.

2:03 Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge – Dec 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

That mixed precipitation should change to snow by Sunday morning, it said.

Snowfall amounts will vary widely by region and elevation, Environment Canada said.

A special weather statement remained in effect Saturday for the rest of Vancouver Island, with snowfall of between five and 10 cm expected.

Communities near the water, such as downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, will see snow in the five cm range, it said.

0:37 North Shore Mountains covered with first snowfall of the year North Shore Mountains covered with first snowfall of the year – Nov 10, 2020

Metro Vancouver areas with an elevation over 300 metres could see up to 10 cm, while inland, higher elevation areas of eastern Vancouver Island, from Campbell River to Courtenay, could see up to 15 cm.

Story continues below advertisement

Up to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall on the Malahat Highway.

Environment Canada forecasts the snow will shift to rain late Sunday afternoon.