Weather alert for B.C.’s South Coast upgraded to snowfall warning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2021 1:02 pm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of B.C.'s South Coast.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of B.C.'s South Coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A weather alert for much of B.C.’s South Coast this weekend has been upgraded to a snowfall warning.

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island are covered by the warning.

Read more: Winter is coming to parts of B.C. Why did it take so long?

Environment Canada’s Saturday forecast for the region anticipates between five and 15 cm of snow across the region by Sunday afternoon.

The agency said a cool airmass is expected to bring rain and snow across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast on Saturday evening, but arriving closer to midnight in Metro Vancouver and the Malahat Highway area.

Click to play video 'Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge' Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge
Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge – Dec 22, 2020

 

That mixed precipitation should change to snow by Sunday morning, it said.

Snowfall amounts will vary widely by region and elevation, Environment Canada said.

Read more: Snow day sillies: From bike-lane skiers to shoveling unicorns, Metro Vancouver basks in snow

A special weather statement remained in effect Saturday for the rest of Vancouver Island, with snowfall of between five and 10 cm expected.

Communities near the water, such as downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, will see snow in the five cm range, it said.

Click to play video 'North Shore Mountains covered with first snowfall of the year' North Shore Mountains covered with first snowfall of the year
North Shore Mountains covered with first snowfall of the year – Nov 10, 2020

Metro Vancouver areas with an elevation over 300 metres could see up to 10 cm, while inland, higher elevation areas of eastern Vancouver Island, from Campbell River to Courtenay, could see up to 15 cm.

Up to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall on the Malahat Highway.

Environment Canada forecasts the snow will shift to rain late Sunday afternoon.

VancouverEnvironment CanadaWeatherSnowfall WarningVancouver snowMetro Vancouver snowFraser Valley snowB.C. weatherSouth Coast snowVancouver Island snowSurrey snow
