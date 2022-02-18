Menu

Crime

Toronto rapper Top5 brought back from California and charged with 1st-degree murder

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 10:25 am
Police on scene. View image in full screen
Police on scene. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a local rapper, Top5, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in January 2021 after he was arrested in California and brought back to Canada.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue on Jan. 31, 2021, at around 8:56 p.m.

Read more: Toronto man dies after being shot while attempting to drive into underground garage

A man was attempting to drive his car into the underground parking garage of a building when he was shot at multiple times, police said.

The vehicle rolled into the closed parking garage doors. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Hashim Omar Hashi, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Toronto rapper Top5 arrested in Los Angeles after being wanted for 1st-degree murder: police

On Oct. 7, 23-year-old Hassan Ali, also known as Top5, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in California on a provisional American arrest warrant. Ali was returned to Toronto from Los Angeles on Feb. 17.

He was then officially charged with first-degree murder and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Ali is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courthouse on Friday morning.

