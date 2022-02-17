New group hopes people venture further south to explore Alberta’s Rockies

Send this page to someone via email

It’s an attempt to make going off the beaten path, the road more travelled.

Hoping to boost tourism in Alberta’s southwest, the South Canadian Rockies Tourist Association (SCRTA) decided to come together.

“Put us in a position where we could better communicate to the public the opportunities for tourism in the area, as well to help develop some tourism capacity and some sophistication among existing operators,” SCRTA board chair Cole Fawcett said.

In 2019, a study was conducted by stakeholders, including the Town of Pincher Creek and Castle Mountain Resort, to determine the impact of a tourist organization. It found a group would be beneficial in promoting the area, leading to the creation of the SCRTA.

“We can do more speaking with one voice together, covering our little slice of heaven down here in southwestern Alberta in the south Canadian Rockies, than we can do alone,” Fawcett said.

Still a new organization, the plan is to build up membership and create a foothold in the region.

In the long term, Fawcett hopes the SCRTA can create what he calls “sustainable tourism.”

“Ensuring that tourism enhances the quality of life of people that already live here,” he said.

And to extend people’s backyards to include the southern portion of Alberta’s Rockies.

“We want people to go beyond some of the areas they may be entrenched within… and look elsewhere,” Fawcett said. “We think the Pincher-Castle-Crowsnest region is a great one for that.”

