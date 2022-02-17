Police officer injured in ‘escalation’ of violence at northern B.C. pipeline site

Send this page to someone via email

One police officer was injured in what RCMP in northern British Columbia have described as an allegedly “violent confrontation” with Coastal GasLink pipeline workers.

Houston RCMP said security officials with the company reported “acts of violence” by masked attackers at their work site by the Marten Forest Service Road early Thursday morning.

A police news release said about 20 people, “some armed with axes, were attacking security guards and smashing their vehicle windows.” All Coastal GasLink staff were able to leave the area safely, police said.

After the call from Coastal GasLink, police officers attended the 41-kilometre mark on the road to find it blocked with trees, tar-covered stumps, wire, spiked boards, and some debris on fire.

“As police worked their way through the debris and traps, several people threw smoke bombs and fire-lit sticks at the police, injuring one officer,” Houston RCMP claimed in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

At the 43-kilometre mark, police said an old school bus blocked the road, but it was eventually cleared. At the 63-kilometre mark, they said they found “significant damage” to heavy machinery, fencing and portable buildings.

No one has been arrested and police have not identified potential suspects, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in an interview.

“Certainly this is very troubling, an escalation in violent criminal activity. It could have resulted in serious injury or even death,” she said.

“We believe this to be a calculated and organized violent attack, and the victims have been left shaken and traumatized, and certainly a multi-million dollar path of destruction had occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

Millions of dollars in damage was done to Coastal GasLink equipment in northern British Columbia early on Thurs. Feb. 15, 2022, according to Houston RCMP. Handout/B.C. RCMP

Global News has reached out to the Gidimt’en Checkpoint for comment on this story and will update when it a response is received. Members of the checkpoint have previously set up and maintained a blockade cutting off access to Coastal GasLink sites for more than 500 pipeline workers.

The Gidimt’en Clan, one of five in Wet’suwet’en Nation, has said advance notice is provided to Coastal GasLink every time it plans to enforce an eviction, and in a previous video statement, Cas Yikh Chief Dini’ze Woos said those opposing the project “mean no harm to anyone,” and he was “sorry” that pipeline workers have been caught in the middle of the tension because of their place of employment.

If built, the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline would transport natural gas from northeastern B.C. to a liquid natural gas facility in coastal Kitimat, where it would be exported to global markets.

Story continues below advertisement

The project crosses unceded Wet’suwet’en Nation territory, and for years, many of its members, hereditary chiefs and allies have tried to stop its construction.

Concerned for the safety of local ecosystems and sovereignty over their land, they say the project is “illegal” under the nation’s laws — the only ones they recognize on their territory.

The elected council of Wet’suwet’en First Nation and other First Nations nearby, however, have agreed to the project.

Police enforcement of the B.C. Supreme Court-ordered injunction that stops opponents from impeding access to Coastal GasLink’s activities, permitted under Canadian law, has been heavily criticized and scrutinized.

The injunction was first granted in December 2019.

Since then, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has repeatedly raised concerns that continued work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline violates the First Nations’ right to “free prior and informed consent,” as per the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

In November 2021, RCMP arrested and held two journalists who were reporting on the subject. The charges of civil contempt of court against photojournalist Amber Bracken and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano were later dropped.

Story continues below advertisement

Between Nov. 14 and 15, videos showed RCMP arresting and removing unarmed Indigenous people from their land at gunpoint, as they sought to evict Coastal GasLink workers from Wet’suwet’en land.

2:01 Hearing voices from along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route Hearing voices from along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route – Mar 4, 2020

Asked Thursday about RCMP conduct on Wet’suwet’en territory, and the fear and violence experienced by many First Nations people who have taken a stand against the project, Saunderson said she could not speak to the matter without more information.

“Certainly I would just speak to the release that we put out today,” she said.

In its own release on Thursday, Coastal GasLink said its workers have been left shaken after a “highly-planned and dangerous unprovoked assault.” The company claimed an attempt was made to set a vehicle on fire while workers were still inside.

“The attackers also wielded axes, swinging them at vehicles and through a truck’s window. Flare guns were also fired at workers,” the company said on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

The company also said work is now underway to contain the environmental damage caused in the attack, as equipment hydraulic and fuel lines were cut, causing leaks.

In a statement, Coastal GasLink says grinders were used to cut locks on a gate to its construction site, and heavy equipment and construction trailers were damaged. Handout/B.C. RCMP

In a public statement, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth condemned the “violence and destruction” perpetrated near the Morice River drill pad site.

“There is no excuse for such violence and intimidation. All workers deserve to be protected from harassment and harm,” he said. “This destructive attack should be condemned by all in British Columbia.”

The Coastal GasLink project is more than 50 per cent complete, and the company says it has inked agreements with all 20 elected “Indigenous groups” along the pipeline route.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press