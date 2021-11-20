RCMP arrest two journalists during Coastal GasLink injunction enforcement

British Columbia RCMP have confirmed two journalists were among 15 people who were arrested on Friday for breaching an injunction barring protesters from blocking an access road used by Coastal GasLink pipeline workers.

While their names were not released by RCMP, lawyer Frances Mahon says photojournalist Amber Bracken and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano were arrested at the site near Houston, in northern B.C., and remained in custody as of this morning.

B.C. RCMP said 11 individuals were arrested at structures that had been erected along a road leading to a drilling site, including two who identified themselves as journalists following arrest. Four other people were arrested at a different location.

The fact that the RCMP know without a doubt that @photobracken is a journalist and was on scene in order to report for a publication and they are still refusing to release her makes me so incredibly angry. Also thinking about @M_Tol, another journalist, caught in the same BS. — Carol Linnitt (she | her) (@carollinnitt) November 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The CAJ demands @BCRCMP immediately release Amber Bracken and Michael Toledano from police custody with their belongings. We also call on @marcomendicino to instruct the RCMP to drop any charges. Here's our full statement, with details on their arrest: https://t.co/LZAj2LK7X2 pic.twitter.com/1jaXUKSOZK — Canadian Association of Journalists (@caj) November 20, 2021

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said all those who were arrested for breaching the injunction have been taken to Smithers, B.C., and are expected to appear in court on Monday in Prince George.

B.C.-based journalism outlet The Narwhal says Bracken was hired by them to report on the events unfolding in northern B.C., where Mounties have arrested Indigenous protesters who have blocked access roads leading to the pipeline worksite.

Editor-in-Chief Emma Gilchrist said in a statement that the publication is “extremely disturbed” by the arrest, which she described as a violation of Bracken’s charter rights and of press freedom.

Advertisement