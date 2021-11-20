Menu

Politics

RCMP arrest two journalists during Coastal GasLink injunction enforcement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2021 2:14 pm
Construction equipment is seen on the route of the Coastal GasLink pipeline at Hirsch Creek, near Kitimat, BC, part of the LNG Canada natural gas project, February 23, 2020. View image in full screen
Construction equipment is seen on the route of the Coastal GasLink pipeline at Hirsch Creek, near Kitimat, BC, part of the LNG Canada natural gas project, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Robin Rowland

British Columbia RCMP have confirmed two journalists were among 15 people who were arrested on Friday for breaching an injunction barring protesters from blocking an access road used by Coastal GasLink pipeline workers.

While their names were not released by RCMP, lawyer Frances Mahon says photojournalist Amber Bracken and documentary filmmaker Michael Toledano were arrested at the site near Houston, in northern B.C., and remained in custody as of this morning.

Read more: Tensions rise after RCMP clear road of protesters as B.C. pipeline conflict continues

B.C. RCMP said 11 individuals were arrested at structures that had been erected along a road leading to a drilling site, including two who identified themselves as journalists following arrest. Four other people were arrested at a different location.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said all those who were arrested for breaching the injunction have been taken to Smithers, B.C., and are expected to appear in court on Monday in Prince George.

B.C.-based journalism outlet The Narwhal says Bracken was hired by them to report on the events unfolding in northern B.C., where Mounties have arrested Indigenous protesters who have blocked access roads leading to the pipeline worksite.

Read more: RCMP prepare to ‘rescue’ B.C. pipeline workers as blockade stops flow of critical supplies

Editor-in-Chief Emma Gilchrist said in a statement that the publication is “extremely disturbed” by the arrest, which she described as a violation of Bracken’s charter rights and of press freedom.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagIndigenous tagPipeline tagJustice tagWet'suwet'en tagCoastal GasLink taginjunction enforcement tagjournalists arrested taginjunciton tagnarwhal arrests tagthe narwhal tag

