RCMP seek man accused of breaking into Burnaby, B.C. home while owner was inside

RCMP are working to identify a man accused of breaking into a Burnaby, B.C., home while a resident was still inside.
Police say the break-in happened around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, at a home near Stanley Crescent and Canada Way.
Mounties said they still weren’t sure if the suspect realized anyone was home when they entered the house.
I am confident that someone can identify this suspect from the photos and video provided, Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a media release.
If you recognize this person, please help us and the victim by contacting police.
Police did not report any injuries or say what, if anything, was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
