Crime

Police in Niagara Falls suspect ‘fail to remain collision’ in death near transit hub

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 4:23 pm
Police are investigating an early morning suspect 'fail to remain' incident on Morrison Street near a transit hub Feb. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an early morning suspect 'fail to remain' incident on Morrison Street near a transit hub Feb. 17, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Niagara Falls have begun an investigation into an early morning fatality in the city’s centre they suspect may have been a hit-and-run incident.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say a critically injured man was discovered just before 6 a.m. on Thursday near the bus transit hub on Morrison Street west of Dorchester Road.

Despite resuscitative efforts, paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. It’s believed he was in his 50s or 60s.

“The circumstances around the … death remain under investigation,” the NRPS said in a statement.

“Evidence at the scene has given detectives reason to believe that that this may be a fail to remain collision involving a vehicle.”

Police have not identified the man.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to the NRPS directly.

They’re also looking to touch base with any residents or businesses with closed-circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras that may have been functioning in the area between 11:10 p.m. on Feb. 16 and the following morning.

