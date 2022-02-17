Hamilton police investigating two arsons on East Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person, or persons, responsible for two suspected arsons on the East Mountain.

Investigators say they were called just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Stone Church Road East and Nebo Road to assist Hamilton Fire with a fire that damaged three vehicles.

That same night, just before 11 p.m., police were called to the same location, this time for a fire at a business.

Police say no one was injured during the incidents and the fires were extinguished.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators are asked to contact Detective George Gallant of the Arson Unit by calling 905-540-5085.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.