Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged incident of stranger approaching teen

Police in Kelowna say they’re investigating an incident on Monday involving a suspicious man who allegedly approached a teenage girl in the city’s downtown core.

According to police, the incident happened between Bernard and Doyle avenues, with a man in a truck approaching the teen who was walking northbound, sometime between 1 and 1:30 p.m.

“The man pulled over and asked her what she was doing,” police said in a press release. “The teen kept walking and the man followed her a short distance until she yelled at him to leave her alone.”

RCMP say the truck was last seen turning westbound on Doyle Avenue from Richter Street.

Police describe the suspect as being 25 to 30 years old with brown hair and a brown beard. The truck is described as a newer model white Dodge Ram with a black grill and the word RAM in black on the grill.

“The teen did the right thing by not stopping, yelling at the man and telling her family so it could be reported to police,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “Patrols were made in the area for the vehicle and suspect but they were not located.”

Police say the investigation continues, and reminded parents and caregivers to talk to children and youth about how to stay safe.

