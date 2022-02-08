Man arrested after allegedly attacking 3 strangers in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested the man believed to have attacked three strangers during a “violent crime spree” in downtown Vancouver on Monday night.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested around 3 a.m. on Tuesday at a Mount Pleasant apartment building and remains in custody, police said in a news release.

Two victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports of a man with a knife moving around the downtown core and West End started pouring in around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

“Patrol officers flooded the area and located several people who had been assaulted and were in distress,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in the release.

Investigators believe the suspect first approached a 21-year-old man near Emery Barnes Park, and tried to stab him when he refused to lend his vape pen to the suspect.

The suspect is then believed to have walked to a restaurant on Davie Street, where he stabbed a 65-year-old man in the face, before attacking a 25-year-old woman on Hornby Street.

Both were taken to the hospital and treated for their wounds.

Police said the alleged incidents were among several violent crimes reported on Monday night.

Officers are also investigating a chest stabbing in the Downtown Eastside, and a second stabbing incident, prompted by a man who showed up at a hospital with stab wounds to his shoulder.

The incidents are not believed to be linked to the 30-year-old suspect arrested in Mount Pleasant.