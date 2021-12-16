Kelowna man, 42, injured in altercation with strangers in stolen car

Send this page to someone via email

An argument in Kelowna early Wednesday led to a man being injured, and now police say they’re investigating the incident.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the altercation happened just before 8 a.m., at a construction site along Foxtail Terrace.

There, a worker arrived and spotted two people in a nearby vehicle. The worker approached the vehicle, and the three got into a verbal disagreement.

“One of the occupants of the vehicle produced what is believed to have been an imitation firearm and injured the victim before ramming his vehicle and fleeing the area,” RCMP said in a statement.

The worker, a 42-year-old Kelowna man, was treated at hospital for undisclosed non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the vehicle, a silver Dodge Charger, was reported as stolen from the Kelowna area.

The occupants were described as a man and woman wearing COVID-style masks.

“We are working diligently to identify the suspects in this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak with us immediately.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-761-3300.

