Crime

Scarborough high school where student fatally shot to reopen on Thursday

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal shooting at Toronto high school' Police investigating after fatal shooting at Toronto high school
WATCH: Police investigating after fatal shooting at Toronto high school

The Scarborough high school where an 18-year-old student was fatally shot on Monday will reopen on Thursday.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz said David and Mary Thomson College Institute will be open Thursday morning just to staff, so they can “be together and connect.”

She said students will remain in asynchronous learning.

Read more: Boy, 14, charged with murder after ‘execution’ style shooting at Toronto school, police say

After 12:30 p.m., Maltz-Schwartz said students are invited to attend the school, where professional services will be made available.

She said they can see teachers, be together and seek support if they choose.

However, Schwartz-Maltz said this is “optional.”

Friday is a professional activities day at the school.

On Monday at around 3 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting.

An 18-year-old student who was shot died on scene. He has been identified as Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student at the school.

Police said the shooting took place inside the school, and said the entire first floor was considered a crime scene.

Click to play video: '14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say' 14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say
14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after shooting at Toronto school, police say

On Tuesday, officers announced a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and is facing a first-degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, an accused under the age of 18 cannot be named.

