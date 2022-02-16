Scarborough high school where student fatally shot to reopen on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Scarborough high school where an 18-year-old student was fatally shot on Monday will reopen on Thursday.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz said David and Mary Thomson College Institute will be open Thursday morning just to staff, so they can “be together and connect.”

She said students will remain in asynchronous learning.

After 12:30 p.m., Maltz-Schwartz said students are invited to attend the school, where professional services will be made available.

She said they can see teachers, be together and seek support if they choose.

However, Schwartz-Maltz said this is “optional.”

Friday is a professional activities day at the school.

On Monday at around 3 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting.

An 18-year-old student who was shot died on scene. He has been identified as Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student at the school.

Police said the shooting took place inside the school, and said the entire first floor was considered a crime scene.

On Tuesday, officers announced a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and is facing a first-degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, an accused under the age of 18 cannot be named.