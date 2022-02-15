14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after Toronto school shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old student at a Scarborough high school on Monday.

The shooting occurred after classes were dismissed, around 3 p.m., at David and Mary Thomson College Institute.

Police said the 14-year-old boy allegedly approached the 18-year-old from behind and shot him inside of the school.

He fled the area while chasing another 18-year-old student. The 14-year-old boy allegedly assaulted the other teenager and pointed a gun at him, but did not fire the gun, police said.

The 18-year-old boy who was shot died on scene. He has been identified as Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student.

View image in full screen A photo of the victim Jahiem Robinson, 18. Handout / Toronto Police

In an update Tuesday, investigators said they arrested the 14-year-old boy a few hours following the shooting, at around 7 p.m.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, an accused under the age of 18 cannot be named.

Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board is launching it’s own investigation into a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old student on Monday. The TDSB also said grief counsellors are on hand to provide support in person and online for any students affected by the tragic event.

The school has switched to remote learning.

View image in full screen Police on scene following a school shooting at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Toronto. Morganne Campbell / Global News