Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old boy charged with 1st-degree murder after Toronto school shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after fatal shooting at Toronto high school' Police investigating after fatal shooting at Toronto high school
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police are investigating after a shooting at David and Mary Tomson Collegiate Institute left one student dead. Morganne Campbell reports.

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old student at a Scarborough high school on Monday.

The shooting occurred after classes were dismissed, around 3 p.m., at David and Mary Thomson College Institute.

Police said the 14-year-old boy allegedly approached the 18-year-old from behind and shot him inside of the school.

He fled the area while chasing another 18-year-old student. The 14-year-old boy allegedly assaulted the other teenager and pointed a gun at him, but did not fire the gun, police said.

The 18-year-old boy who was shot died on scene. He has been identified as Jahiem Robinson, a Grade 12 student.

A photo of the victim Jahiem Robinson, 18. View image in full screen
A photo of the victim Jahiem Robinson, 18. Handout / Toronto Police

Read more: 18-year-old dead after shooting at Toronto high school: police

Story continues below advertisement

In an update Tuesday, investigators said they arrested the 14-year-old boy a few hours following the shooting, at around 7 p.m.

Trending Stories

He is facing a first-degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, an accused under the age of 18 cannot be named.

Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board is launching it’s own investigation into a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old student on Monday. The TDSB also said grief counsellors are on hand to provide support in person and online for any students affected by the tragic event.

The school has switched to remote learning.

Police on scene following a school shooting at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a school shooting at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in Toronto. Morganne Campbell / Global News

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto School tagToronto school shooting tagDavid and Mary Thomson CI tagDavid and Mary Thomson College Institute tagDavid and Mary Thomson College Institute shooting tagJahiem Robinson tagJahiem Robinson death tagJahiem Robinson school shooting tagtoronto fatal school shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers