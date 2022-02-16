30 months in jail for drunk driver who fatally struck Burnaby cyslist

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. driver who fatally struck a cyclist in Burnaby three years ago will spend 30 months in jail.

Sumeet Mangat was sentenced Wednesday for the June 29, 2019 collision in the 1500-block of Gaglardi Way that left Charles Masala, 53, dead.

Mangat was charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a collision. He was also handed a second 15-month sentence that will be served concurrently.

At the time of the crash, police said the driver fled the scene but was arrested a short time afterward.

Masala, an engineer, had immigrated to Canada from Zambia and become a Canadian citizen more than two decades ago.

He was heavily involved in charity work and had taken a cycling journey from Zambia to Namibia in 2010 to raise money for Dwankhozi Hope, which raises funds and awareness for children’s education in Zambia.

