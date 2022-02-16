Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

30 months in jail for drunk driver who fatally struck Burnaby cyslist

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 5:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run' Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run
WATCH: (July 1, 2019) Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit-and-run – Jul 1, 2019

A B.C. driver who fatally struck a cyclist in Burnaby three years ago will spend 30 months in jail.

Sumeet Mangat was sentenced Wednesday for the June 29, 2019 collision in the 1500-block of Gaglardi Way that left Charles Masala, 53, dead.

Mangat was charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a collision. He was also handed a second 15-month sentence that will be served concurrently.

Read more: Man charged in Burnaby hit-and-run that left father of 2 dead

At the time of the crash, police said the driver fled the scene but was arrested a short time afterward.

Trending Stories

Masala, an engineer, had immigrated to Canada from Zambia and become a Canadian citizen more than two decades ago.

Story continues below advertisement

He was heavily involved in charity work and had taken a cycling journey from Zambia to Namibia in 2010 to raise money for Dwankhozi Hope, which raises funds and awareness for children’s education in Zambia.

Click to play video: 'Family of Vancouver taxi driver killed in crash wants justice' Family of Vancouver taxi driver killed in crash wants justice
Family of Vancouver taxi driver killed in crash wants justice – Jan 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Collision tagHit and Run tagSentencing tagFatal Hit And Run tagImpaired Driver tagDrunk driver tagSentence tagBurnaby hit and run tagburnaby drunk driver tagcharles masala tagSumeet Mangat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers