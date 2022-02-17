Black History Month profile: National Ballet’s youngest principal dancer, Siphe November, takes a leap

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a really good year filled with buoyant jumps for 23-year-old Siphe November.

This past summer, he was promoted to principal dancer — the highest rank within a professional dance company — by the National Ballet of Canada, making him the youngest principal at the company.

Then, this past holiday season, November became the first and only Black dancer to perform the lead role in James Kudelka’s version of The Nutcracker.

Next month, November makes his choreographic debut with the National Ballet with a piece called On Solid Ground.

“I think he will bring something that we’ve not quite seen before,” said first soloist with the National Ballet Tanya Howard, who will be performing in On Solid Ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Howard went on to describe November’s talents as “unique” and “fresh.”

“I’ve held my breath watching him because there is a sense of, you really have to suspend what you’ve known before,” said Howard.

Born in a small South African town called Zolani, November grew up dancing with his brothers for fun in the streets and at community shows.

When November was 10 years old, he and his talents were spotted by a Canadian family on an extended trip in South Africa.

Soon after, and with the permission of November’s mother, the Canadian family helped to make arrangements for November to study at Canada’s National Ballet School.

“Made it all the way to Grade 12, graduated and and got my contract with the National Ballet of Canada,” said November.

November acknowledged the pressures of professional training and told Global News all of his hard work and sacrifice is rooted in the joy of dance.

“Dance is a lifeline and I think I’m so lucky to be able to communicate this way…. It gave me a confidence that I could carry through life as I faced challenges — especially in South Africa,” said November.

On Solid Ground will be onstage between March 9 and 13.

Advertisement