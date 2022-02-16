Police search for man who exposed himself to children at New Westminster, B.C. school

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C. are searching for a man who reportedly exposed his genitals to several children at Glenbrook Middle School.

School staff phoned police shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday to report the indecent exposure to a group of students on the grounds.

“There were a number of witnesses who saw this incident and investigators will be looking to gather as much information as possible,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release.

“While these kinds of situations are not overly common, they are certainly alarming for anyone to witness.”

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, about five-feet-six-inches tall. He has a medium build, balding dark hair, and wore a blue puffy jacket, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Witnesses said he fled the school grounds across 8th Avenue towards McBride Boulevard and the Royal Square Parking lot.

New Westminster police are asking witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage from that area between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to contact them at 604-525-5411.

