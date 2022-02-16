Homicide team called in following stabbing in Abbotsford B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man is dead following what appears to have been a stabbing in Abbotsford Tuesday.

Police said an officer was flagged down at the intersection of Emerson Street and Simon Avenue at 2:19 p.m. and was told there had been a stabbing.

The officer found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. He was rushed to hospital but later died from the injuries.

Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

The case has been handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.