Crime

Homicide team called in following stabbing in Abbotsford B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 2:08 pm
Abbotsford stabbing View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police officer was flagged down at the intersection of Emerson Street and Simon Avenue. Google Maps

A 30-year-old man is dead following what appears to have been a stabbing in Abbotsford Tuesday.

Police said an officer was flagged down at the intersection of Emerson Street and Simon Avenue at 2:19 p.m. and was told there had been a stabbing.

Read more: Man rushed to hospital following fight and shooting in central Abbotsford

The officer found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. He was rushed to hospital but later died from the injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested at this time.

RCMP helicopter helps nab speeder in Abbotsford

The case has been handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area is asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

