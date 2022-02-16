Regina mother makes tearful plea for return of daughter missing for 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan mother is pleading for the safe return of her seven-year-old daughter.

Mariecar Jackson has not seen her daughter, Sarah Jackson, in over two months.

“Sarah, I’m so sorry it’s taking so long for mommy to find you. I will do my best. I will never give up searching for you,” a tearful Mariecar Jackson said in a video posted by the Saskatchewan RCMP on Tuesday.

“I promise I will take you home one day. I love you so much Anak.”

Sarah’s father, Michael Gordon Jackson, is alleged to have abducted his daughter and was charged with abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order on Jan. 21.

“We need the public’s help to bring Sarah home to her mom,” Sgt.-Major Darryl Milo said in the video.

“They are out there: you could see them at a store. They could be in your neighbourhood or your community.”

Michael Gordon Jackson made an appearance on Live with Laura-Lynn on Rumble in early January where he told the host he was keeping his daughter because he did not want her to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mariecar and Michael were given joint custody of Sarah in 2019, with Mariecar having final decision-making power, including decisions on health-care procedures.

Mariecar was given full custody of Sarah in January.

The Saskatchewan RCMP said their focus is on reuniting Mariecar and Sarah.

Josh Graham, the acting officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes, said they released the video knowing that it can be shared and reach a large number of people.

“We are hoping it will reach the right person — the person who has information about where Sarah is,” Graham said in a statement.

“We repeat our appeal to the public. Please: help us locate Sarah Jackson.”

Mariecar said her daughter is a loving and affectionate child.

“Sarah always cares for the people in her life,” she said in the video.

“Now I need that one person who knows where Sarah is — to care about her.”

The RCMP believes Michael Jackson is being helped by others and Milo said anyone helping him could face charges.

“To those individuals: please reconsider your actions,” Milo said.

“Anyone who knowingly provides assistance to Michael Jackson is aiding a criminal offence and can be charged with the same offence.”

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Michael Gordon Jackson’s arrest.

He is described by police as being 52 years of age, weighing approximately 250 pounds with blue eyes and dark brown hair. He typically wears glasses.

Sarah Jackson is described as being Filipino/Caucasian, four feet two inches tall, 76 pounds with long, waist-length brown hair that is all one length with no bangs. She has brown/hazel-coloured eyes and last had teal-coloured eyeglasses that she wears most of the time.

RCMP say Michael may have connections to the communities of Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda and Regina, as well as Lamont, Alta.

He does not have a known vehicle, but they say he may be in other communities.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Jackson or his daughter is asked to call the Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or (306) 780-5563. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.

— with files from Kelly Skjerven and Connor O’Donnovan

2:02 Regina mother appeals for missing daughter’s safe return Regina mother appeals for missing daughter’s safe return – Jan 26, 2022