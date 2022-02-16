Menu

Canada

Halifax dentist Dr. Errol Gaum charged after he was accused of assaulting patients

By Karla Renić & Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax law firm files proposed class action lawsuit against prominent dentist' Halifax law firm files proposed class action lawsuit against prominent dentist
Dr. Errol Gaum Is facing a long list of misconduct allegations that date back decades. As Graeme Benjamin reports, the plaintiffs hope the legal action brings them justice they – Dec 18, 2020

Halifax Regional Police have laid eight charges against a dentist who was accused of assaulting patients.

Police say a 78-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, after a 15-month investigation.

“In November of 2020, Halifax Regional Police received numerous reports that a man who was working as a dentist had assaulted patients at numerous locations over a period of time from the 1970’s to 2020,” read the release.

“We thank all of the complainants for coming forward so these incidents could be fully investigated.”

Read more: Class action lawsuit filed against Halifax-area dentist accused of misconduct

Police have not named the dentist in their release.

In an email, HRP spokesperson John MacLeod stated:

“It is not our practice to provide a charged person’s name until the charges have been sworn before the courts.  At that point, the information becomes part of the public record.”

However, sources tell Global News the man accused is Dr. Errol Gaum, a dentist whose licence was suspended in 2020 after allegations of misconduct.

In December 2020, a Halifax law firm filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Gaum, after his licence was suspended the month prior.

Trending Stories

MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law said at the time they filed a statement of claim with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia alleging that Gaum “used substandard and aberrant methods of behavior management for his pediatric dental patients.”

More than 150 people were involved in this lawsuit at the time, according the firm.

Read more: Parents accuse Bedford, N.S., dentist of malpractice, call for licence to be revoked

The claim stated that Gaum’s practice was focused on treating young children. During his procedures, he would use cruel and traumatizing “behavior management techniques,” which the claim says included “slapping in the face, covering mouths with a towel, restraining arms and legs with leather straps, and pushing the needle onto the roof of the mouth.”

It accused him of assault, battery and professional negligence.

The allegations have not been tested in Court.

— With files from Aya Al-Hakim.

 

