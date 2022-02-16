Halifax dentist Dr. Errol Gaum charged after he was accused of assaulting patients

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have laid eight charges against a dentist who was accused of assaulting patients.

Police say a 78-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, after a 15-month investigation.

“In November of 2020, Halifax Regional Police received numerous reports that a man who was working as a dentist had assaulted patients at numerous locations over a period of time from the 1970’s to 2020,” read the release.

“We thank all of the complainants for coming forward so these incidents could be fully investigated.”

Police have not named the dentist in their release.

In an email, HRP spokesperson John MacLeod stated:

“It is not our practice to provide a charged person’s name until the charges have been sworn before the courts. At that point, the information becomes part of the public record.”

However, sources tell Global News the man accused is Dr. Errol Gaum, a dentist whose licence was suspended in 2020 after allegations of misconduct.

In December 2020, a Halifax law firm filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Gaum, after his licence was suspended the month prior.

MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law said at the time they filed a statement of claim with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia alleging that Gaum “used substandard and aberrant methods of behavior management for his pediatric dental patients.”

More than 150 people were involved in this lawsuit at the time, according the firm.

The claim stated that Gaum’s practice was focused on treating young children. During his procedures, he would use cruel and traumatizing “behavior management techniques,” which the claim says included “slapping in the face, covering mouths with a towel, restraining arms and legs with leather straps, and pushing the needle onto the roof of the mouth.”

It accused him of assault, battery and professional negligence.

The allegations have not been tested in Court.

— With files from Aya Al-Hakim.