Edmonton police seeking help to identify homicide victim found near Rabbit Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for help identifying a homicide victim who was found dead on a rural road on the southwestern outskirts of Edmonton.

The man’s body was found last week in the ditch beside Township Road 510A (near Range Road 255A), which leads down to the Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in the North Saskatchewan River valley.

Police did not release further information Friday about the man or the circumstances that may have led to his death.

View image in full screen A man was found dead on the side of Township Road 510A, which leads down to the Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Global News

An autopsy took place Tuesday at the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

In an afternoon update, police said the post-mortem did not result in the man being identified, but the medical examiner was able to confirm he was the victim of a homicide.

The cause of death was not released for investigative reasons, police said.

Investigators are seeking public tips to help identify the man. Police said he is described as five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 163 pounds.

A sketch of a man who was found dead in the ditch of a rural road near the Rabbit Hill Snow Resort south of Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Edmonton Police Service

Investigators released a sketch of the man in the hopes someone will recognize him and come forward to police.

Police said he appeared to be 25 to 40 years old, and had black hair and a beard. He was wearing a long-sleeved, blue plaid flannel button-up shirt, grey Hugo Boss sweatpants and black Air Jordan shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Hugo Boss sweatpants found on a body in the ditch of a rural road near the Rabbit Hill Snow Resort south of Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Edmonton Police Service

Air Jordan shoes found on a body in the ditch of a rural road near the Rabbit Hill Snow Resort south of Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.