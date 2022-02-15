Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing in Stanley Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man convicted of the random killing of an amateur photographer in Stanley Park in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lubomir Kunik, 61, was found Feb. 1, 2017 between Second and Third beaches with stab wounds, according to Vancouver police.

Eleven months later, police arrested 33-year-old Tyler Lagimodiere.

He appeared in court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Kunik’s death.

“Evidence presented in court confirmed that Lagimodiere and Kunik had never met, and that Lagimodiere had gone to Stanley Park on the night of the murder with the intent to kill someone,” Vancouver police said in a release.

1:55 Arrest made in 2017 Stanley Park murder Arrest made in 2017 Stanley Park murder – Jan 9, 2018

Lagimodiere will be eligible for parole in 14 years.