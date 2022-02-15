Menu

Crime

Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing in Stanley Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 5:28 pm
Lubomir Kunik
Lubomir 'Lubo' Kunik was found dead in Stanley Park in 2017. Global News

A man convicted of the random killing of an amateur photographer in Stanley Park in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lubomir Kunik, 61, was found Feb. 1, 2017 between Second and Third beaches with stab wounds, according to Vancouver police.

Eleven months later, police arrested 33-year-old Tyler Lagimodiere.

He appeared in court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Kunik’s death.

“Evidence presented in court confirmed that Lagimodiere and Kunik had never met, and that Lagimodiere had gone to Stanley Park on the night of the murder with the intent to kill someone,” Vancouver police said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in 2017 Stanley Park murder' Arrest made in 2017 Stanley Park murder
Arrest made in 2017 Stanley Park murder – Jan 9, 2018

Read more: Guilty plea heard in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing attack that left 61-year-old man dead

Lagimodiere will be eligible for parole in 14 years.

