Guilty plea heard in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing attack that left 61-year-old man dead

A man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the killing of a man Vancouver’s Stanley Park seawall in 2017.

Lubomir Kunik, 61, was found Feb. 1, 2017 between Second and Third beaches with “obvious stab wounds,” according to Vancouver police.

Investigators said Kunik was found around 11 p.m. by a man walking his dog.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday that Tyler Anthony Lagimodiere pleaded guilty to the charge, and would return to court for sentencing on Feb. 27, 2020.

Lagimodiere was arrested in January, 2018, and was initially charged with first degree murder.

Kunik’s death followed another brutal attack in Stanley Park several months earlier, prompting police at the time to issue a public warning.

No evidence has surfaced connecting those two attacks.