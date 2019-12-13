Menu

Crime

Guilty plea heard in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing attack that left 61-year-old man dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 1:57 pm
Arrest made in 2017 Stanley Park murder
WATCH: Arrest made in 2017 Stanley Park murder (Aired: Jan. 9, 2018)

A man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the killing of a man Vancouver’s Stanley Park seawall in 2017.

Lubomir Kunik, 61, was found Feb. 1, 2017 between Second and Third beaches with “obvious stab wounds,” according to Vancouver police.

READ MORE: Renewed appeal for witnesses to pair of unsolved Stanley Park attacks

Investigators said Kunik was found around 11 p.m. by a man walking his dog.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday that Tyler Anthony Lagimodiere pleaded guilty to the charge, and would return to court for sentencing on Feb. 27, 2020.

Man found dead on Vancouver’s seawall
Man found dead on Vancouver’s seawall

Lagimodiere was arrested in January, 2018, and was initially charged with first degree murder.

Kunik’s death followed another brutal attack in Stanley Park several months earlier, prompting police at the time to issue a public warning.

Story continues below advertisement

No evidence has surfaced connecting those two attacks.

