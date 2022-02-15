Replacement for iconic Kelowna business announces opening date

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been more than three years since a staple of Kelowna’s pub scene closed its doors. And now, its replacement is finally gearing up to open.

This summer, King Taps Lakeside will open at 1352 Water St., where Rose’s Waterfront Pub and Hannah’s stood from 1989 to when it closed in September 2018.

It’s been a construction site since not long after it closed, but, in recent days, there’s been more activity on the site. And later this month, the business will host a virtual hiring fair, which will allow it to be prepared for its summer opening.

The restaurant should offer seating for nearly 500 across indoor and outdoor spaces, according to a press release sent out on Tuesday.

The first King Taps opened in Toronto’s Financial District in 2017 and is owned by Cactus Club.

A Cactus Club is currently situated in the Yacht Club, just across the street from where the King Taps will move. It moved into a space it leased there in 2015. It’s unclear how long the lease was for.

The restaurant will begin hiring for all positions, with the first virtual hiring fair on Saturday, Feb. 26.