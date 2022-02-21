Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 7:00 am
People hold hands over looking the city skyline on a calm Lake Ontario near Humber Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, April 5, 2021. View image in full screen
People hold hands over looking the city skyline on a calm Lake Ontario near Humber Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Many Ontarians have the day off on Family Day. Here’s a glance at what’s open, what’s closed and what to do with the family on Monday, Feb. 21.

What’s open

  • Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Vaughan Mills, Square One, Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets and Upper Canada Mall.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours.
  • Movie theatres (full capacity).
  • TTC is on a Sunday schedule but will start at 6 a.m. Routes that don’t operate on Sunday’s wont be running on Family Day.
  • GO transit is on a Saturday schedule.
  • Some Shoppers Drug Marts are open, check website for schedule.
  • Within Toronto, restaurants, bars, small retail stores and gas stations can stay open if they choose. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can also stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets needed).
  • Toronto Zoo (9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets needed).
  • Art Gallery of Ontario (generally closed on Monday’s but open for Family Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets needed).
  • Ontario Science Centre (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets required).
  • Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets required).
  • Family Fun Fest is merging with Kids Fest and is happening at the International Centre in Mississauga, Hall 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
  • Evergreen Brickworks, Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo.
  • Mail delivery will go ahead.
Trending Stories

What’s closed

  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Banks, many malls and other retail stores.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Family Day tag#Toronto tagWhat's open tagWhat's closed tagFamily Day 2022 tagFamily Day Toronto tagFamily Day open and closed tagwhat's open Family Day toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers