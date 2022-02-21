Family Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Many Ontarians have the day off on Family Day. Here’s a glance at what’s open, what’s closed and what to do with the family on Monday, Feb. 21.

What’s open

Some shopping malls in the GTA, including Vaughan Mills, Square One, Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets and Upper Canada Mall.

Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours.

Movie theatres (full capacity).

TTC is on a Sunday schedule but will start at 6 a.m. Routes that don’t operate on Sunday’s wont be running on Family Day.

GO transit is on a Saturday schedule.

Some Shoppers Drug Marts are open, check website for schedule.

Within Toronto, restaurants, bars, small retail stores and gas stations can stay open if they choose. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District can also stay open, according to City of Toronto bylaws.

Ripley’s Aquarium (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets needed).

Toronto Zoo (9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets needed).

Art Gallery of Ontario (generally closed on Monday’s but open for Family Day starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets needed).

Ontario Science Centre (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets required).

Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets required).

Family Fun Fest is merging with Kids Fest and is happening at the International Centre in Mississauga, Hall 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Evergreen Brickworks, Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo.

Mail delivery will go ahead.

What’s closed

LCBO

The Beer Store.

Provincial and municipal government offices.

Banks, many malls and other retail stores.

Toronto Public Library branches.

Most grocery stores, with a few exceptions.