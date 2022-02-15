Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Day 12 of the Beijing Winter Olympics could see Canada nab another speed skating medal, while competition continues in women’s curling and other events.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Curling - 8:05 p.m. ET

The women’s team will take on the United States at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday in Canada’s first of two round-robin sessions on day 12.

The squad will face China in their second session at 7:05 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Canada holds a 3-3 record as it looks to secure a spot in the semifinals on Friday.

Freestyle Skiing - 8:30 p.m. ET

Max Moffatt will compete in the men’s freeski slopestyle final at 8:30 p.m. ET after finishing 11th in the qualifier with a best score of 74.06.

Edouard Therriault finished just outside the top 12 in 13th place and did not advance, while fellow Canadians Evan McEachran and Teal Harle placed 24th and 26th, respectively.

Alpine Skiing - 9:15 p.m. ET

Erik Read will seek a place on the medal podium in the men’s slalom, with the first of two runs starting at 9:15 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Read finished 13th in the giant slalom last weekend.

Biathlon - 2:45 a.m. ET

Teams of four will race for gold in the women’s 4×6-kilometre relay starting at 2:45 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Megan Bankes, Sarah Beaudry, Emily Dickson and Emma Lunder will represent Canada.

Short Track Speed Skating - 6:30 a.m. ET

The women’s 1,500-metre quarterfinals begin at 6:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, with skaters looking to qualify for the semifinals and ultimately the medal final at 8:18 a.m. ET.

In the quarterfinals, Danae Blais will skate for Canada in the third heat, followed by Courtney Sarault in the fourth heat and Kim Boutin in the fifth heat.

The Canadian team of Charles Hamelin, Maxime Laoun, Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion will race for gold in the men’s 5,000-metre relay medal final at 7:44 a.m. ET.

The team finished first in their semifinal heat on Friday.

Hockey

The men’s hockey team will play Sweden in the quarterfinals at 8:30 a.m. ET after beating China 7-2 in the qualifying match Tuesday.

Canada now has a 3-1 record overall heading into the playoffs — including a 4-2 loss to chief rivals the United States.