Crime

Homicide detectives investigating death of woman in her 40s in southwest Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 5:05 pm
Edmonton Police Service, Edmonton police, EPS View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service SUV at a crime scene in Edmonton on June 1, 2017. Global News

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the suspicious death of a woman at a home in southwest Edmonton’s Callaghan area.

The woman was found dead Saturday morning in what police said was a “multi-unit building” near James Mowatt Trail and 28 Avenue SW, Edmonton police said Monday.

There are several condo buildings and townhouses in that area.

Police responded around 11 a.m. to a report of a sudden death, and arrived at the home to find a woman in her 40s dead in the home.

Read more: Edmonton homicide detectives investigate after man’s body found near Rabbit Hill Snow Resort

The death was deemed suspicious, and the Edmonton Police Service homicide section has taken over the investigation. A news release issued Monday did not say if anyone had been arrested or if police were still searching for suspects.

An autopsy is set to take place at the medical examiner’s office on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

