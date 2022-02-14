Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop

Manitoba’s hospital numbers continue to see a downturn.
According to the latest COVID-19 update, both new hospitalizations and intensive care unit cases had a decrease of roughly 10 per cent.
The numbers from health officials say 23 patients checked out, leaving the total number of those in care at 633.
Trending Stories
Another person left the ICU, leaving the total at 40.
Another 19 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,637.
Manitoba accelerating reopening plan
View link »
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments