Health

Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 3:09 pm
More provinces are easing public health measures every week. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch takes a look at how different regions are managing restrictions, and Canada's path to creating a new normal.

Manitoba’s hospital numbers continue to see a downturn.

According to the latest COVID-19 update, both new hospitalizations and intensive care unit cases had a decrease of roughly 10 per cent.

Read more: Manitoba moves to drop vaccine requirements, all COVID-19 restrictions by mid-March

The numbers from health officials say 23 patients checked out, leaving the total number of those in care at 633.

Another person left the ICU, leaving the total at 40.

Another 19 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,637.

Manitoba accelerating reopening plan

 

