Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba’s Highway 3 to undergo major improvements this spring

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 2:28 pm
Doyle Piwniuk, minister of transportation and infrastructure, speaks to the media at a press conference after he is sworn in at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Doyle Piwniuk, minister of transportation and infrastructure, speaks to the media at a press conference after he is sworn in at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / David Lipnowski

A complete overhaul of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 3, which runs through south-central Manitoba, will take place over the next two years.

The provincial government announced a commitment of $19.6 million to address everything from grade widening and intersection improvements to fully repaving the surface of the highway.

“PTH 3 is an important trade route that supports Manitoba’s strategy in developing a highway network that enables market access and supports economic opportunities in our province,” said Manitoba’s Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

The highway stretches a total of 395 kilometres and runs through communities such as Melita and Medora, ending in Deloraine.

Trending Stories

Read more: Emerson border blockade continues, Manitoba RCMP say no arrests so far

Work is expected to begin this spring with culverts and grade widening projects to be completed in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Paving and resurfacing work is slated to begin in the spring of next year and is anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2023.

Click to play video: 'Stranded on the road? What to do when blinded by a blizzard' Stranded on the road? What to do when blinded by a blizzard
Stranded on the road? What to do when blinded by a blizzard – Feb 2, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagConstruction tagInfrastructure tagRoads tagHighway 3 tagResurfacing tagDoyle Piwniuk tagProvincial Truck Highway 3 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers