Manitoba’s Highway 3 to undergo major improvements this spring

A complete overhaul of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 3, which runs through south-central Manitoba, will take place over the next two years.

The provincial government announced a commitment of $19.6 million to address everything from grade widening and intersection improvements to fully repaving the surface of the highway.

“PTH 3 is an important trade route that supports Manitoba’s strategy in developing a highway network that enables market access and supports economic opportunities in our province,” said Manitoba’s Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

The highway stretches a total of 395 kilometres and runs through communities such as Melita and Medora, ending in Deloraine.

Work is expected to begin this spring with culverts and grade widening projects to be completed in the fall.

Paving and resurfacing work is slated to begin in the spring of next year and is anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2023.

