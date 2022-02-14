Menu

Crime

Early morning shooting leaves one man in hospital in Saint John

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2022 1:04 pm
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

A 35-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Saint John, N.B.

Police say they responded to a 911 call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday to the area of St. Paul Street.

They say officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital.

Police say they protected a nearby home to ensure the safety of those inside, adding that no one else was hurt in the shooting.

The city’s major crimes unit is investigating.

Police want to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has video surveillance of the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
