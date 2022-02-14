Early morning shooting leaves one man in hospital in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Saint John, N.B.

Police say they responded to a 911 call shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday to the area of St. Paul Street.

They say officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and he was taken to hospital.

Police say they protected a nearby home to ensure the safety of those inside, adding that no one else was hurt in the shooting.

The city’s major crimes unit is investigating.

Police want to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has video surveillance of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.