City of Regina issues expression of interest for new aquatic centre project

The City of Regina is hoping to gauge interest in potential partnerships for a new indoor aquatics building.

On Monday, the city announced an expression of interest (EOI) has been issued on SaskTenders for the project.

According to a news release from the city on Monday, city officials anticipate potential partnerships will deliver more details regarding financials, design, operations and other project considerations.

“This facility has the potential to be much more than an aquatic centre,” stated Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

“The vision is a community and recreational hub that serves Regina residents and visitors year-round. We encourage all businesses, non-profits and community groups who are interested in the possibility of partnering on this city-shaping project to respond to the expression of interest.”

A feasibility study for a new indoor aquatic centre was released last fall.

The city says the EOI will be active for one month. Results from the EOI will be incorporated into the feasibility study.

“The feasibility study is progressing as planned,” said Laurie Shalley, the city’s director of parks, recreation and cultural services.

“The study features ongoing research and engagement with residents, community groups and stakeholders. This engagement, along with other activities such as best practice research, site investigation, a needs assessment, financial analysis and the Expression of Interest, will inform decisions going forward.”

Regina city council is expected to receive the feasibility study report this summer along with an approval request to proceed with the project’s next phases.