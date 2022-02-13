Menu

Crime

Coroner to investigate after man falls to his death from Montreal condo tower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2022 4:16 pm
Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant says officers received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a man lying on the street in the downtown core.
Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant says officers received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a man lying on the street in the downtown core. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police say a 31-year-old man is dead after falling about 30 storeys from a condo tower on Sunday.

Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant says officers received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a man lying on the street in the downtown core.

Brabant says the man reportedly fell off an apartment building near the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brabant says early information suggests an accidental fall, but notes the man’s cause of death remains unclear.

Police say the provincial coroner’s office is now investigating the circumstances of his death.

