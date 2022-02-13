Coroner to investigate after man falls to his death from Montreal condo tower

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police say a 31-year-old man is dead after falling about 30 storeys from a condo tower on Sunday.

Police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant says officers received a call shortly before 6 a.m. regarding a man lying on the street in the downtown core.

Brabant says the man reportedly fell off an apartment building near the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team.

READ MORE: Quebec weighs suspending vaccine passport until next COVID-19 wave: health minister

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brabant says early information suggests an accidental fall, but notes the man’s cause of death remains unclear.

Police say the provincial coroner’s office is now investigating the circumstances of his death.

Story continues below advertisement