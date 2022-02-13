Love was in the air for 23 couples who tied the knot at a Penticton, B.C. bar

Send this page to someone via email

Love was in the air at a Penticton, B.C., bar on Saturday night.

23 couples were legally married, and one couple renewed their vows at The Barking Parrot, located inside the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

The Parrot transformed into a free wedding chapel for the night. A local Justice of the Peace, Heather Byer, married the couples in front of a bar full of strangers.

Penticton residents, Jacinda and Bradly Rolls, were among the couples who got hitched last night and say the experience couldn’t have been more perfect.

“I am feeling great, and I am so happy. I am married to the man of my dreams, and it was a great experience,” said Jacinda.

Jacinda says that they decided to get married at the bar on a whim.

“It was better for us because we knew that we wanted to get married … it was all about us which was perfect,” she said.

Jayson and Donna were married last night as well, and say they also decided to do so last minute.

“I think the funniest part of the story was that I heard about it Monday, told him Thursday, got the marriage license on my lunch hour Friday, and we were married Saturday night,” said Donna.

Although the wedding was spontaneous, the venue did have sentimental value to the couple.

“One of our first dates was at Penticton Lakeside, about seven and half years ago. We really wanted something that was no fuss and I didn’t want to do the flowers or the dress so this was a perfect one-stop shop,” said Donna.

When Global News asked if they’ve told any family members yet, Jayson and Donna said they hadn’t yet and it will be quite a surprise.

The bar was decorated to look like a Vegas wedding venue. The evening included a $4.95 Chinese food buffet and a reception with DJ Flashy G. The hotel also offered a free one-night stay to the newlyweds.

The Barking Parrot said many of the staff had personal stories of couples who had to postpone their weddings due to the ongoing pandemic. They felt this was something that couples would appreciate.

“It was a great opportunity especially with everything going on. It was great to come together even with a small group of our family. And for the Parrot to do this was amazing and honestly life changing,” said Jacinda.

Staff said the event was a “huge success” and there were many other couples who showed interest in getting married, but the bar could only accommodate the 24 couples.

