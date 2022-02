Send this page to someone via email

The Walmart in Argyle Mall in London, Ont., has been evacuated over a bomb threat, police said.

In an email to Global News Sunday afternoon, London police said the bomb threat was received at around 11:17 a.m.

There is a heavy police presence in the 300-block of Clarke Road due to an ongoing investigation. There are no reported injuries. Citizens are asked to avoid the area. More information will be released as it becomes available. #ldnont @LdnOntFire @MLPS911 pic.twitter.com/6p2ms6umf0 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) February 13, 2022

“The store has been evacuated,” police said. “Officers are on scene and currently investigating.”

Global News reached out to Walmart Canada for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

More to come…