Fire

House fire in Kelowna deemed ‘suspicious’

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 1:36 pm
Smoke damage to a home on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna B.C. after an early morning fire. View image in full screen
Smoke damage to a home on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna B.C. after an early morning fire. Global News

A house fire in Kelowna, Sunday morning has been deemed suspicious.

In a press release, authorities said four engines along with 19 fire personnel and RCMP were dispatched at around 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Harvey Avenue.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP investigating garage fire

Upon arrival, crews discovered flames and black smoke coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

“Crews then went into the structure to confirm everyone was out and check for fire extension. All occupants made it out safely,” said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch in the press release.

“Crews went into overhaul phase to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Click to play video: 'House fire on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna deemed suspicious' House fire on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna deemed suspicious
House fire on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna deemed suspicious – Nov 14, 2021
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagFire tagHouse Fire tagKelowna RCMP tagSuspicious Fire tagKelowna Fire Department tagHarvey Avenue tag

