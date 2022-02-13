House fire in Kelowna deemed ‘suspicious’

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in Kelowna, Sunday morning has been deemed suspicious.

In a press release, authorities said four engines along with 19 fire personnel and RCMP were dispatched at around 7 a.m. to the 700 block of Harvey Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews discovered flames and black smoke coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

“Crews then went into the structure to confirm everyone was out and check for fire extension. All occupants made it out safely,” said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Shayne Kiehlbauch in the press release.

“Crews went into overhaul phase to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

