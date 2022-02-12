Menu

Canada

B.C.’s ‘ring finder’ aims to reunite long-lost wedding band found in White Rock with owner

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 6:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey treasure hunter hopes to return lost ring to owner' Surrey treasure hunter hopes to return lost ring to owner
Surrey resident Chris Turner was walking with a metal detector along a White Rock Beach years ago when a woman asked him and his friend if they found a gold ring with an inscription written inside. He didn’t locate it then. While searching that same beach last week, he discovered a gold ring matching the description of the lost band reported to him years ago.

Were you married in 1957? Did you lose your wedding ring on a beach in White Rock, B.C.? Chris Turner is hoping he can make your day.

Turner calls himself the “ring finder.” He recovers lost jewelry and tries to reunnite it with its owners. Earlier this week a search turned up a plain gold wedding band with an inscription on it, triggering a memory.

He was with a friend several years ago and “a lady came up to (his friend) and asked for help, and said she’d lost her ring at the part of the beach he was searching,” Turner told Global News. The was plain gold with a date inscribed on it.

Read more: Armed with his metal detector, B.C. resident reunites lost jewelry with their owners

“I’ve been hunting that beach for years and always in the back of my mind I though of that ring, but I never found it. Just four days ago I found a plain gold wedding band.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. based volunteer effort spawns world-wide movement' B.C. based volunteer effort spawns world-wide movement
B.C. based volunteer effort spawns world-wide movement – Feb 18, 2019

The owner gave her contact information, but it’s been lost. Turner is hoping she’ll see this story and get in touch with him.

Trending Stories

“It may not look special, but that’s a story. That’s somebody’s ring with a year, a day and a month. The year is 1957. … I’m hoping this is her ring,” he said.

Turner said he’s found more than 600 rings over the years, and he maintains an online directory where metal detecting specialists can list items they’ve found in the hope of returning them with their owners.

Read more: Jon Cryer loses wedding ring on Vancouver Seawall, finds it with help from professional ring-finder

His worldwide network of volunteers, theringfinders.com has returned more than 5,000 rings.

Recently, Turner made headlines when he located a lost wedding ring belonging to actor Jon Cryer, on Vancouver’s seawall. Cryer plays Lex Luthor on TV’s Supergirl.

Click to play video: 'Actor Jon Cryer reunited with lost wedding ring on Vancouver seawall' Actor Jon Cryer reunited with lost wedding ring on Vancouver seawall
Actor Jon Cryer reunited with lost wedding ring on Vancouver seawall – Oct 12, 2020

“These rings have beautiful stories attached to them and they end abruptly and people can’t stop thinking of them. I’ve had people reach out to me and tell me they lost a ring 25 years ago, and they’re still thinking of their ring.

“Once you return it, once you go: ‘Here you go.’ And you see that smile, you see how it affects their lives. I don’t want to do anything more than do this. I’m trying to find a way to do this full-time because I love this job. It’s the best job in the world.”

Turner says all the ring’s owner will need to do to get it back is correctly identify the exact date inscribed on the inside of the wedding band.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
