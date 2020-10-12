Menu

Comments

Entertainment

Jon Cryer loses wedding ring on Vancouver Seawall, finds it with help from professional ring-finder

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Actor Jon Cryer reunited with lost wedding ring on Vancouver seawall' Actor Jon Cryer reunited with lost wedding ring on Vancouver seawall
WATCH: Actor Jon Cryer is breathing a sigh of relief after losing his wedding ring while filming in Vancouver.

Actor Jon Cryer found himself in a predicament that many spouses can relate to: he lost his wedding ring.

The actor, who is in Vancouver to play Lex Luthor on Supergirl, posted a thread on Twitter Sunday saying that he’d lost his wedding ring while on the Seawall.

“I was walking along the Seawall, headed to meet a few folks from the cast. I pulled my hand out of my pocket and I heard a ping to my left. I walked a couple more steps and realized my wedding ring was gone.”

Cryer said losing the ring was particularly painful since he was away from his wife while he was filming in Vancouver.

“With quarantine in effect I can’t travel back and forth to see her while I’m shooting. Which sucks spectacularly,” he wrote.

Read more: Man reunited with lost wedding ring, months after losing it at Big White

The actor listed his lost wedding ring on Craigslist’s lost-and-found section and spotted an ad for a metal detection service called Ring Finders.

Chris Turner of Ring Finders told the actor that the odds of finding the wedding band were slim since the area where the ring was lost was mostly concrete.

“I said, ‘Look, your chances are maybe five per cent,” he said. “You’ve got 95 per cent concrete, somebody would have eyeballed (the ring).”

Read more: BC couple’s wedding ring found 50 years after it was lost in a football field

Turner searched the area anyway and quickly found the ring in a small patch of greenspace.

“I got lucky,” Turner said. “Probably three minutes into the search, I found it in the middle of the grass in a three-foot area — the only place the ring could have hid from anybody else.”

Turner said Cryer was overjoyed at the discovery.

“His reaction was like most people’s — kind of disbelief, and shock and surprise. He was happy,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter who loses it, every ring has this amazing story attached to it.”

Click to play video 'Actor Ryan Reynolds reminisces about experience at Vancouver high school' Actor Ryan Reynolds reminisces about experience at Vancouver high school
Actor Ryan Reynolds reminisces about experience at Vancouver high school
