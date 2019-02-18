Armed with his metal detector, B.C. resident reunites lost jewelry with their owners

White Rock resident Chris Turner is putting a lot of smiles on people’s faces these days.

With the help of his $1,200 dual field metal detector, Turner reunites people with their lost jewelry.

His worldwide network of volunteers, theringfinders.com has returned more than 5,000 rings to their owners.

Turner says recent cold and snowy conditions in the Lower Mainland has caused four people to call him after their rings slipped off. He found all four, including a Tiffany engagement ring.

READ MORE: More snow on the way for Metro Vancouver and lower Fraser Valley Tuesday

He suspects others may be heartbroken after losing their jewelry. If so, he’s encouraging you to contact him through his website.

What’s in it for him? Sometimes he’s given a reward, other times he says, he gets a smile.

Turner also shares reaction videos on his YouTube page.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Turner told Global News.

“Everybody’s ring has a beautiful story attached to it and I leave it up to people to reward me or leave it up to them what they can afford. I got a homemade loaf of banana bread one time, I’ve done it for smiles and I’ve made as much as $2,000 for a reward.”

“If you’ve lost something, if you think you know where you lost it, if you think it’s in a park or yard or the side of the road, contact me, I’ll come out and I’ll find it for you if it’s still there.”

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!