Sports

Denver visits Toronto following Trent’s 42-point game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 12, 2022 3:05 am

Denver Nuggets (30-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (31-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Denver Nuggets after Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points in the Toronto Raptors’ 139-120 victory against the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors are 16-12 in home games. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.0 rebounds. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 8.7 boards.

The Nuggets are 15-15 in road games. Denver averages 109.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals. Trent is averaging 27.8 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 119.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (groin).

Nuggets: Monte Morris: out (concussion protocol), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

