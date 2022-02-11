Man charged in random attack at Sarnia, Ont. restaurant, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man is facing a charge of assault after another man was attacked at random while waiting for his food at a restaurant in Sarnia, Ont., on Thursday, police said.

Sarnia police say the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. at a store in the area of Capel Street and Colborne Road.

Investigators were told that a man entered the restaurant, and for reasons unknown, approached and began to strike another man who had been waiting at the counter for his order.

“The customer fell to the ground where the accused continued to strike the victim and delivered several more blows. The accused then stopped and walked away,” police said in a statement.

Police say the victim, who did not know his assailant, was not hospitalized, but was dealt “some fairly significant strikes” and was assessed by paramedics.

With the help of witnesses, police say officers located the suspect, who was still in the area.

Police allege the accused resisted officers at police headquarters when officials tried to put him into a cell.

A 36-year-old Sarnia man faces a count of assault causing bodily harm and remains in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia police or Crime Stoppers.