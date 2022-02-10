Menu

Canada

Trudeau to meet with opposition leaders to talk trucker convoy response: sources

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 8:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Demonstrators gather at Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport' Trucker protests: Demonstrators gather at Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport
WATCH: Trucker protests — Demonstrators gather at Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting with leaders of the opposition parties Thursday evening to discuss the federal response to the trucker convoy protests and blockades, Global News has learned.

Sources have confirmed that Trudeau, Opposition Leader and interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will hold a teleconference this evening at 8:30 pm ET.

Read more: ‘Snowball effect’: Canada’s trucker convoy sparks anti-mandate protests globally

Opposition leaders had asked Trudeau to convene a meeting earlier on Thursday during question period to discuss the federal response to blockades at key border crossings and to the occupation in Ottawa that is in its 14th day.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge' Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge
Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge
