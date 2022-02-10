Trudeau to meet with opposition leaders to talk trucker convoy response: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be meeting with leaders of the opposition parties Thursday evening to discuss the federal response to the trucker convoy protests and blockades, Global News has learned.

Sources have confirmed that Trudeau, Opposition Leader and interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will hold a teleconference this evening at 8:30 pm ET.

Opposition leaders had asked Trudeau to convene a meeting earlier on Thursday during question period to discuss the federal response to blockades at key border crossings and to the occupation in Ottawa that is in its 14th day.

