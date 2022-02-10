Menu

Canada

Ontario freezes funds from GiveSendGo trucker convoy fundraiser

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 6:02 pm
Trucker protests: Demonstrators gather at Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport
WATCH: Trucker protests — Demonstrators gather at Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport

The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo to the truckers convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and at several border crossings.

A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s attorney general brought the application to the Superior Court of Justice seeking an order that would prohibit anyone from distributing donations made through the website’s “Freedom Convoy 2022” and “Adopt-a-Trucker” campaign pages.

Read more: Ottawa police say ‘flood’ of false 911 calls came ‘significantly’ from U.S. sources

Spokeswoman Ivana Yelich says an order binding “any and all parties with possession or control over these donations” was issued today.

Hundreds of semi-trucks rolled into downtown Ottawa two weeks ago to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and health restrictions and now trucks are also blockading border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

Donors initially raised more than $10 million through GoFundMe, which announced last Friday it was pulling the plug on the campaign and that the money would be refunded.

Convoy organizers quickly set up a new campaign on Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, which had raised US$8.2 million by today.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
